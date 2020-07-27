Portland Police Raise Millions By Letting Citizens Throw Tear Gas At Antifa For $5 A Pop

July 27, 2020 | by Chris Future

PORTLAND, OR—Facing massive budget cuts, the Portland Police Bureau has come up with an exciting new way to fund their department. Upstanding citizens can now pay 5 dollars to throw tear gas at communist protesters. People from across the country are lining up to live their lifelong dreams of blasting dirty commies with tear gas.

The post Portland Police Raise Millions By Letting Citizens Throw Tear Gas At Antifa For $5 A Pop appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...