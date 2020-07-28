Brickbat: Terrorizing 12-Year-Olds with the Utmost Professionalism

Commander Kyle Gordon, of London's Metropolitan Police, is defending officers who arrested a 12-year-old boy for playing with a BB gun. The officers, accompanied by police dogs, raided the home of the boy's family after someone reported seeing a black male with a gun. The gun was a pistol with a blue slider to show it wasn't a real gun. "The reporting member of the public was right to call us and we would encourage others who see similar weapons to do the same," Gordon said. "We are committed to bearing down on violence, and we rely on our communities to help us do this."