Kyle and Ethan talk to Representative Dan Crenshaw. He is the representative for Texas’ second congressional district and the author of Fortitude: American Resilience in the Era of Outrage. They discuss the importance of knowing a good eyepatch guy, the difference between a democracy and a republic, and try to decide what was more chaotic: Afghanistan or CHAZ?

