Brickbat: Teacher of the Year

A DeKalb County, Georgia, special education teacher has resigned after the school district opened an investigation into comments he made on a social media post that showed a man appearing to kneel on the neck of a toddler. The photo shows a white child pinned to the ground by two people who appear to be black. One of them appears to be kneeling on the child's neck. The caption reads "blm now." "Your [sic] doing it wrong!" teacher Brian Papin wrote. "One knee on center of the back one on the neck and lean into it until death! You saw the video!" That's an apparent reference to a video showing a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, who died after being detained by cops.