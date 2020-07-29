Florida – Pandemic panic revitalized

Extremes? From Broward County, Florida:

Yes, in Florida, in Broward County (Fort Lauderdale, 2nd most populous county in the State), you must wear a mask in your own home – unless you are eating or drinking. And maintain “social distancing.”

No doubt (see my commentary on the app DOMO), the Public Health Department will track your phones to ensure that social distance is maintained. And no doubt, there is SOME app out there what lets the PHD use the selfie-camera on your cell phone to see if you are wearing a face covering or not.

And no doubt, issue you a ticket through your phone for failing to do so. Or use the phone to let the “real cops” track you down and bust you. Or if they are scared of what you could do to them, shoot and kill you.

As we can see, the Lockdown is NOT over – even though the Lockdown Rebellion seems to have slowed. And many locations which seemed to be somewhat less infected (with panic, not with COVID-19) are indeed comparable to Michigan, New York, or California.

Resist, but coordinate with other people of like mind to guard against getting singled out and dealt out.