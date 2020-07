PORTLAND, OR—Portland's wall of moms was recently dispersed after local authorities air-dropped more than 600 Target gift cards valued at amounts ranging from $5 to $50. Witnesses say the wall of women unlocked their arms almost immediately and turned on one another as soon as the glistening red cards began hitting the street.

