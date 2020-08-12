2020-2021 Public Schools: the Accelerated Indoctrination and Health Destroying System of Child Control Due to a ‘Virus’

“Children learn what they live. Put kids in a class and they will live out their lives in an invisible cage, isolated from their chance at community; interrupt kids with bells and horns all the time and they will learn that nothing is important or worth finishing; ridicule them and they will retreat from human association; shame them and they will find a hundred ways to get even. The habits taught in large-scale organizations are deadly.”

John Taylor Gatto (2017). “Dumbing Us Down: The Hidden Curriculum of Compulsory Schooling”, p.53, New Society Publishers

And so the coronavirus schooling stage begins, not as advertized to help children and keep them safe, but to mold them in the transhumanism ideology that will train them to think and act as if they are programmed. This is the new schooling that has been purposely created in order to advance the conspiracy called Covid-19. Whether this so-called virus actually exists matters not, because it can be used to not only design and weaken the minds of the young and innocent, but can at the same time alter future generations so that they cannot naturally protect themselves from biological, viral, and bacterial infection and disease. This is the current agenda of the ‘Public’ school system, and if allowed to go forward will help to build a society of fully dependent drones.

Besides these and other horrible effects on the children in the school system, this new program of indoctrination will be used to also control the parents and the rest of the family, as well as those that may come in contact with them. For purposes here, I am using the 2020-2021 plan put forward by the school system in my hometown.

If a positive Covid test shows up in the school, and this could happen at any time a student is tested with a faulty and worthless PCR test, the school can be closed down for 48 hours, and children sent home. Any that had close contact will immediately be quarantined for 14 days, and of course when sent home, all in the home would immediately be considered as close contacts, and be quarantined as well. At the very least, if a student tests positive, the entire class will have to be isolated, and (false) logic dictates, that all those families will be isolated as well. In addition, any student with a temperature of just 100.4 or higher will also be isolated and sent home.

The risk of these policies can be far-reaching, and could affect very many people if just one child in school tests positive for an alleged virus that has still never been isolated, identified, and therefore proven to exist. Besides the child and his family, all others that come into contact with any of them, whether before or after a positive test reading, will be caught in the coronvirus web of deception, and could be forced into quarantine and mandated monitoring.

Depending on which phase is claimed by the school district in question, protocols will be very invasive, will be based on isolation, will include constant washing and chemical-based disinfecting solutions, and even government-created student hygiene education, which is anything but healthy. Washing and ‘sanitizing’ before every entry and exit of a classroom will be mandated as well. Bleach solutions will be used to sanitize constantly throughout the day, and all students will be forced to ‘sanitize’ every time they leave a classroom. Distancing will be mandatory and constant. Temperature checks will happen upon arrival and throughout the day when ‘necessary.’ Any movement of students inside or outside the school will be administered by ‘movement specialists,’ if that nonsense is even believable?

Masks will be required in classrooms for those in grades 7 through 12, and highly recommended for K through 6. All common areas inside the walls of the school and all transitions will require 100% compliance of mask wearing regardless of age, and the schools have to follow all state and local guidelines. There will be assigned play areas limited to a particular class, fully separated from all other children.

Keep in mind that these requirements are for the ‘public’ school system in my small town in Montana. Some areas may not be quite this strict, but most will likely be even worse, especially in larger cities and in states that have more draconian rules. It is essential for any caring parents to find and study their school or district guidelines for this coming school year, as regardless of location, the measures being implemented are straight out of the communistic playbook.

There are many issues that should be of major concern for parents sending their children back to school, but two areas stand out.

First, there is not only a great risk, but also more likely a certainty, that the psychological damage to children placed in this environment will be devastating. Isolation, total regimentation, constant temperature checks, distancing, no gathering, very restricted play, and all in all a prison atmosphere, will leave these children scarred for life. It will be little different than were Adolf Hitler schools for youth.

Secondly, the health ramifications are monstrous to say the least, and possibly deadly. Constant hand washing, constant ‘sanitation’ with chemical-based ‘disinfectants,’ little if any close contact with other children, a sterile environment, and less sunshine and play will lead to what could be considered an assault on the immune systems of all children in school. Their natural immune systems are still in the development stage, and with this very unnatural behavior, they will be much more susceptible to sickness and disease, something I believe to be desired by the state. In addition, long-term mask wearing will steal vital oxygen causing very high rates of Co2 for extended periods, as they rebreathe tainted and oxygen depleted air.

I realize that many parents are ignorant of medical, psychological, and other health matters, and many have to work in order to get by, but is it worth the risk to your children to allow such undue harm to come to them in this atrocious public school setting? Is the destruction of your children’s mind and body worth it?

All this is due to a fraudulent ‘virus’ being used to accomplish a global reset, and your children are not the concern of the powerful claimed elites that are in total control of this ongoing conspiracy. Protect yourselves and your children, and opt out of the insanity and madness called ‘public education.’

“The truth is that schools don’t really teach anything except how to obey orders.”

John Taylor Gatto, Thomas Moore (2013). “Dumbing Us Down: The Hidden Curriculum of Compulsory Schooling”, p.30, New Society Publishers

