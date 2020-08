U.S.—In a tearful "thank-you" to Joe Biden this week, Kamala Harris expressed how deeply humbled she was to have been chosen for VP based solely on her race and her gender. According to sources in the Democrat Party, Harris has both the required number of chromosomes in her cells, but also the right amount of melanin in the epidermis that protects her internal organs.

