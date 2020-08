COOS BAY, OR—Local schoolteacher Mrs. Brady was trying to manage a Zoom class of 30 kindergarten kids. Halfway through the first hour of the 4-hour zoom call with over two dozen 5- and 6-year-olds, the woman was seen on camera quite obviously chugging down an entire bottle of wine.

The post Teacher Trying To Manage 30 Kids Over Zoom Clearly Chugging Down Bottle Of Wine appeared first on The Babylon Bee.