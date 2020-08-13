Uber is Breaking Up with California

Uber is Breaking Up with California

Uber has threatened to suspend service in California unless the courts overturn a recent ruling that classifies its workers as employees.

(The rideshare company would rather they were classified as hybrid-rat humanoids, who don’t need healthcare because they eat out of garbage cans and don’t live very long anyway.)

Uber and Lyft will have a week to appeal the order, which requires rideshare companies to provide unemployment services and healthcare benefits to their mutant swarm, excuse me, employees.

California’s AG brought the suit against Uber and Lyft under a new state law that classifies gig workers as regular people with rights and stuff.

If adopted nationwide, the law would almost certainly bankrupt the rideshare companies, whose entire business model is built on a foundation of pretending nobody works for them.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi recently pitched a third option for classifying Uber’s workers, in an op-ed for the paper that just makes everyone mad, the New York Times.

Rather than classify drivers as human employees, workers would be treated like a group of affable mutant turtles, who have some protections but still have the freedom and independence to live in the sewers and learn martial arts from a kindly old rat.

The Uber CEO said gig companies should create a fund that workers could “dip into” for time-off or healthcare benefits depending on the hours they worked. And if California doesn’t like this idea, then maybe Uber doesn’t need California.

Khosrowshahi told CNBC on Wednesday that if California doesn’t accept his alternative plan, Uber will have to suspend service in California, a state that accounts for 16% of the company’s total business. (And honestly most of that is down to how crappy public transport is in LA.)

Service would likely resume in-state eventually, said Khosrowshahi, taking his ball home with him. But service would by centered on cities, with limited availability in the suburbs.

California AG Xavier Becerra, also in an interview with CNBC (because everyone likes to be on TV), said he was unconcerned about Uber’s potential exit from the Golden State.

“Any business model that relies on shortchanging workers in order to make it probably shouldn’t be anywhere, whether California or otherwise,” said Xavier.

REI Selling State-of-the-Art Campus

Recreational Equipment Inc. (REI) is selling its state-of-the-art Seattle campus, after realizing employees are more productive when they don’t spend 40% of their day commuting and talking to that one guys who goes from office to office asking everyone “wassup.”

The outdoor retailer was scheduled to cut the ribbon on its elaborate outdoors-themed campus this summer. But the planet had an equally elaborate indoor-themed summer planned for us all.

REI CEO Eric Artz said he was surprised how productive employees were when not being forced to navigate a labyrinth of boring conversations and weird smells every day. And the extra cash from the sale of the premises will go a long way towards shoring up company finances at a time when everyone needs all the extra liquidity they can get.

“The dramatic events of 2020 have challenged us to re-examine and rethink every aspect of our business and many of the assumptions of the past,” REI CEO Eric Artz said in a statement. “That includes where and how we work.”

Instead of the Disney-esque outdoors-themed campus, REI will open a couple of small offices closer to employees’ homes and give everyone the option to work from the comfort of their Spider-Man pajamas.

For now, the company is keeping quiet on how much the Seattle-area monstrosity cost to build, or how much they expect to sell it for. But a company spokesperson says REI hopes to make a profit on the sale.

Can A Nation Inflate Away Its Debt?

By Money & Crisis Editor Graham Summers

We’ve made it to the final day of our series on global debt.

Over the last few days, we’ve been outlining the truly staggering amounts of debt the world currently owes.

By way of review:

Globally, the debt-to-GDP ratio is 322%.

United States: 106%

Germany: 61%

Japan: 196%

The United Kingdom: 85%

Canada: 89%

France: 98%

When it comes to dealing with these debts, there are three methods nations can employ:

Pay it off through growth or fiscal restraint. Default/restructure. Attempt to inflate it away by debasing your currency.

I’ve already explained why options #1 and #2 are impossible. Which is why I firmly believe that every major nation will attempt to use policy #3 going forward.

Inflate the Debt Away

“Inflating away” your debt sounds like a complicated idea, but really, it simply means money printing.

Think of it this way: Let’s say you owe $1,000 in debt. Now imagine that the dollar loses 50% of its value.

You still owe $1,000 in debt, but because each unit of debt is worth so much less, your REAL cost of the debt is only $500 in today’s terms.

This is the only real option major nations have today. And it’s one that policymakers LOVE to use, as the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed.

Consider the following…

In response to the Great Financial Crisis of 2008, central banks printed $7 trillion in new money from 2008-2012.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve printed almost as much money ($6 trillion and change) in 2020 alone .

Again, the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed that policy makers’ response to every problem going forward will involve printing money.

The basic rule of economics is that the more of a given asset there is, the less each individual unit is worth.

Think of sand. According to NPR, there are roughly five quadrillion grains of sand in the world.

Because it’s so common, you can buy 50lbs of sand for less than $10. What you’re really paying for is the cost of labor and shipping that the sand company spends to bag the stuff and ship it to you. In reality, sand is free… provided you can get to a beach.

By way of contrast, there are only 2.5 billion ounces of gold above ground today.

That sounds like a HUGE amount of gold, but compared to sand? It’s infinitesimal. Not only is gold much rarer, but it’s much harder to get ahold of (you have to mine for it). As a result, a pound of gold is worth over $21,000.

The same thing happens with money.

Extreme Consequences of Extreme Money Printing

The more money you print, the less each unit is worth. That’s why the purchasing power of the US dollar has been falling like a stone ever since the US broke away from the Gold Standard in 1971.

And it’s why the US dollar has been collapsing ever since the Fed and Federal Government began spending TRILLIONS of dollars to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is ALSO why gold is exploding higher.

Put simply, the markets have realized the US is going to attempt to “inflate away” its debts. This means a TON of money printing and a weaker US dollar.

At some point, this is going to trigger a debt crisis.

Closing Data for Today

DJIA 27,897.20 ↓ 0.28% S&P Index 500 3,372.60 ↓ 0.21% NASDAQ 11,037.16 ↑ 0.23% Gold 1,961.25 ↑ 0.64% Silver 27.36 ↑ 5.20% Bitcoin 11,526.00 ↓ 0.57%

Chinese internet giant Tencent posted strong earnings during the pandemic, also noting that a potential US ban on its WeChat platform wouldn’t hurt revenue.

A postponed college football season could disrupt $1 billion in TV ads.

Apple is preparing a series of subscription bundles to boost recurring revenue.

