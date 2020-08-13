Welcome Back To (Virtual) Campus, and Follow Along My Classes This Semesters on YouTube

Our semester at the South Texas College of Law Houston begins on Monday. As usual, I will live-stream all of my classes. (The camera will be on me, so fortunately, you will not see the Zoom grid). I welcome everyone to stream along. I teach Mondays and Wednesday. Property II will meet from 9:00-10:15 CT, and Constitutional Law will meet from 10:30-12:10 CT. You can subscribe to my channel here.

In the meantime, you can watch the "mock" 1L Orientation Class I gave today. I hope my advice specific for this semester is helpful for others.