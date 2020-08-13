Welcome Back To (Virtual) Campus, and Follow Along My Classes This Semesters on YouTube

August 13, 2020
No Comments

Our semester at the South Texas College of Law Houston begins on Monday. As usual, I will live-stream all of my classes. (The camera will be on me, so fortunately, you will not see the Zoom grid). I welcome everyone to stream along. I teach Mondays and Wednesday. Property II will meet from 9:00-10:15 CT, and Constitutional Law will meet from 10:30-12:10 CT. You can subscribe to my channel here.

In the meantime, you can watch the "mock" 1L Orientation Class I gave today. I hope my advice specific for this semester is helpful for others.