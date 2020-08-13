A new article of mine in Newsweek, responding to Prof. John Eastman's contrary view, and building on my blog post on the subject.
Aggregating The Best In Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
A new article of mine in Newsweek, responding to Prof. John Eastman's contrary view, and building on my blog post on the subject.