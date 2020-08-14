My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- President Trump’s Nobel prize worthy UAE deal
- Kamala’s eligibility to run for VP
- Bill Gates dismisses HCQ
- Kamala’s hypocrisy doesn’t matter
- CNN hit piece on Dr. Scott Atlas
- Alex Berenson’s mask opinion
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1092 Scott Adams: Brain-Dead Biden’s Mask Mandate, UAE-Israel Peace Deal, Reparations Completed, Gun Confiscation appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.