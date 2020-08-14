Episode 1092 Scott Adams: Brain-Dead Biden’s Mask Mandate, UAE-Israel Peace Deal, Reparations Completed, Gun Confiscation

August 14, 2020
No Comments

Content:

  • President Trump’s Nobel prize worthy UAE deal
  • Kamala’s eligibility to run for VP
  • Bill Gates dismisses HCQ
  • Kamala’s hypocrisy doesn’t matter
  • CNN hit piece on Dr. Scott Atlas
  • Alex Berenson’s mask opinion

