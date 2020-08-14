Yesterday, for the second time this week, we took a look at the SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) daily chart, where we observed the high-volume spike that accompanied the recent pullback.

Now, on to today’s chart…

Today, we’re going to look at Bank of America Corporation (BAC).

Founded in 1784, BAC has grown to become the second-largest bank in the United States, with just a smidge (relatively speaking of course) over $2 trillion in assets.

Banks have not had the V-shaped reversal the S&P 500 has seen since what many are calling the “corona crash” back in March.

Now here’s the thing…

With a bunch of stocks flying high since the March pullback, it can be tempting to try to catch a laggard, thinking it could go hog-wild, too.

But that’s not how we do things with the PowerTrend system …

We MUST have confirmation of a buy signal before we step in on the long side …

Let’s take a look at the BAC chart:

As we see, price has not crossed above the 10-month SMA, which means there is not a buy signal on BAC.

For now, we’ll stand aside and continue to check in at the end of each month to see if things have changed for BAC.

And now (drumroll)…

To celebrate my first full week of writing the analysis here at Chart of the Day, I wanted to send you into the weekend with a smile.

Yes, you guessed right…

It’s time for the “dad joke of the week.”

I practice these with my three boys, and they even laugh occasionally (OK, rarely).

Here we go…

What happens when a frog parks illegally?

He gets…

TOAD.

Get it? Get it?

Thank you, thank you, I’ll be here all next week unless I get called to host a late-night talk show…

See ya Monday!

Trade Smart,

Michael Saul

Analyst, Chart Of The Day

The post Not Ready to Bank on the Long Side With This One appeared first on Laissez Faire.