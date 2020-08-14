U.S.—As parents across the country grow increasingly frustrated by their schools' inept handling of remote classes and glitchy teleconference calls, some are choosing to look at the bright side. Several parents have pointed out that these horrible, ineffective, remote classes are preparing their children for the most important career skill of all: the ability to sit for endless hours in worthless corporate teleconference meetings.

The post Public Schools Now Preparing Kids For A Lifetime Of Soul-Crushing Zoom Meetings appeared first on The Babylon Bee.