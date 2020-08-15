Episode 1093 Scott Adams: Post Office Efficiency, Biden Botching Everything, ACLU Backs China, Barr Disses Teachers Union for Racism

August 15, 2020
Content:

  • FBI high-level lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith
  • ACLU supports China and child traffickers?
  • NY Police Union endorses President Trump
  • AG Bill Barr: teachers unions and systemic racism
  • Kamala: kids age 18-24 are “stupid”
  • Arab countries leaning in Israel’s direction, diminishing Iran

