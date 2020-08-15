OSAKIS, MN—For years, Herman Blagg has spent every afternoon feeding the ducks at the pond near his house in rural Minnesota. The 83-year-old Blagg says he felt a warmth in his heart when the birds swam toward him as he arrived each day. He considered them his friends. However, recent events have caused the retired electrician to think the waterfowl do not reciprocate his affection. He suspects they may only like him for the food he provides.

The post Old Man By Pond Starting To Suspect Ducks Only Like Him For His Food appeared first on The Babylon Bee.