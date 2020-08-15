PORTLAND, OR—Parents are raising concerns after a teacher opened her Monday morning online class in full Antifa riot gear after forgetting to take it off the night before. According to witnesses, Willow Maven, a local first-grade teacher and prolific scarf knitter, began teaching her online class while still wearing a black ski mask and a leather jacket emblazoned with an Antifa logo.

The post Oops! Public School Teacher Forgets To Remove Antifa Mask Before Logging On For Class appeared first on The Babylon Bee.