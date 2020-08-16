Different Dread from the Fed

“The next six months could make what we have experienced so far seem like just a warm-up to a greater catastrophe. With many schools and colleges starting, stores and businesses reopening, and the beginning of the indoor heating season, new case numbers will grow quickly.”

That sounds like the latest pronouncement from Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, or perhaps Dr. Deborah Birx or CDC boss Dr. Robert Redfield. It’s actually Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. Neel Kashkari is on record that

“if we were to lock down hard for a month or six weeks, we could get the case count down so that our testing and our contact tracing was actually enough to control,” the coronavirus. Kashkari didn’t explain how he knew this would be the case.

According to the Federal Reserve, Kashkari earned degrees in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois and an MBA from the Wharton School. Kashkari was an aerospace engineer at TRW Corp and before joining the Treasury Department served as a vice president at Goldman Sachs in San Francisco.

The bio lists no medical degree and no advanced degrees in molecular biology or public health, yet Neel Kashkari is certain that woe is upon us and another hard lockdown put the nation aright. The first lockdown brought on economic misery that still endures, but Mr. Kashkari is certain a new lockdown would be any different. If the those still unemployed thought Mr. Kashkari was indulging in fearmongering and prophecy, it would be hard to blame them. On the other hand, there is more to the man.

From 2006-2009, Kashkari served in the U.S. Department of the Treasury as senior adviser to Secretary Henry Paulson and then as assistant secretary of the Treasury. In that role, he established and led the Office of Financial Stability and oversaw the Troubled Assets Relief Program (TARP) for both Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

In 2008, People magazine named Kashkari as one of the sexiest men alive. In 2014 he told Peter Hamby of CNN, “I play to win at everything I do,” but it didn’t work out that way. As Hamby’s report came headlined, “Why is this man running for governor of California?”

