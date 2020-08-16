Today in Supreme Court History: August 16, 1933

8/16/1933: President Roosevelt adopts the Code of Fair Competition for the Governance of the Petroleum Industry. The Supreme Court declared those codes unconstitutional in Panama Refining Co. v. Ryan (1935).
