Upcoming “Virtual” Speaking Engagements—And I’m Open to Doing More

Over the last few months, it has been virtually impossible to do in-person speaking engagements. However, I have done quite a few online, and have more scheduled over the next few months. Here are videos of recent online talks I gave about my book Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration and Political Freedom for the Cato Institute (with commentary by economist Bryan Caplan and immigration law scholar Peter Margulies), and the University of Torcuato Di Tella law faculty Seminar on Law, Economics, and Regulation (Argentina). Below is a list of all currently scheduled talks from now through the end of the year.

If you are a student, faculty, member or otherwise affiliated with one of the host institutions, you should be able to get information from them on how to sign on to listen to these talks. Some may also allow members of the general public to listen and ask questions. In some cases, there will also be video posted online.

And if you would like to invite me to give a "virtual" talk about any of my areas of expertise (described in more detail at my website here) at your own university, think thank, or other similar organization, please feel free to contact me! Virtual speaking events have some disadvantages relative to in-person ones. But they do have the benefit of being easier and cheaper to set up. If the talk is about one of my books, the organizer will get a free copy, and it might be possible to provide discount copies for at least some audience members.

Most of the talks below are about my new book Free to Move (the Introduction, which includes an overview of the rest of the book, is available for free download here). But I'm more than happy to speak about other topics, as well.

September 14, 4-5:30 PM, Case Western Reserve University School of Law: "Immigration and the Constitution," Constitution Day Conference.

September 15, 5-6 PM, Miller Center of Public Affairs, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA: "Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom"

September 22, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Time TBD: "Free to Move: Foot Voting Migration and Political Freedom" (this event is still tentative)

September 24, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Time TBD: "Free to Move: Foot Voting Migration, and Political Freedom."

September 29, noon-1:30 (approximate time), Yale Law School, New Haven, CT: "Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration and Political Freedom" (with commentary and moderation by Yale Law School Dean Heather Gerken). Sponsored by Yale Federalist Society.

October 6, noon-1:30 (approximate time), Duke Law School, Durham, NC: "Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration and Political Freedom" (with commentary by Duke law Prof. Guy Charles). Sponsored by Duke Federalist Society.

October 8, Time TBD, Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law, Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ: "The Free Market Conservative Case for Open Borders Immigration" (tentative title). Sponsored by the Arizona State Federalist Society

Date TBD, Harvard Kennedy School of Government, Cambridge, MA: "Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom" (moderated by Harvard economics Prof. Edward Glaeser). Co-sponsored by the Taubman Center for State and Local Government and the Rappaport Center for Greater Boston.

Date TBD, Georgia State University, Atlanta, GA: "The Case for Foot Voting" (tentative title). With commentary by Prof. Michael Evans.

I will update this post regularly, over the next few weeks, as additional information about speaking engagements comes in.