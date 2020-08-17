A Nation Finishes Its Special Projects

You Finally Got Around to That Thing You Wanted to Do

Home Depot braced for a lean summer when the stay-at-home orders were rolled out in March.

The nation was in the midst of a crisis unlike anything we’d seen in our lifetime. A pandemic was spreading rapidly across the country. A supposed food shortage was imminent any day now. And there was no toilet paper for some reason.

Logically, now was not the time to completely redecorate the downstairs bathroom with a fun cow-pattern theme. Then again, “logically” has never been folks’ strong point.

Americans, stuck indoors for the first time in their adult lives, were brought face-to-face with the half-finished shelves they were “eventually going to get around to,” the slipping toilet seats that were “fine if you didn’t lean all your weight to one side,” and the big hole they dug in the back garden three years ago that “would be perfect for a BBQ pit.”

In one unified voice, the American people let out a resounding cry of “fine, okay, I’ll do it now.”

After a brief but steep drop off in March, foot traffic surged in May, doubling in 26 US states. Nature was healing and America’s dads were back to doing what they do best: standing in the middle of a Home Depot aisle, wondering which of two identical products is better.

Home Depot will officially report results for May through July later this week. But analysts are forecasting a substantial climb in comparable sales of about 10.9%.

Nevertheless, Home Depot Chief Dad, Craig Menear, says we can’t depend on old models to forecast or track consumer trends.

“All of the historical benchmarks that we’ve used to think about the business and what the growth in the business would be, like GDP and housing…none of that has a correlation anymore,” said Menear, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

“[Instead,] we’re watching consumer demand very, very carefully. This is our number one thing.”

Analysts believe the sales of smashers, hole makers, and dirt movers were buoyed by an excess of cash, resulting from a combination of government stimulus and a reduction in spending on eating out and entertainment.

With that in mind, folks probably won’t be buying as much crap that they don’t need in the second half of the year, as government stimulus runs out and unemployment remains at historic highs.

Shares of Home Depot (HD) have climbed to record highs during the pandemic, and at time of writing are up 31% to date.

The SEC is bringing the fewest number of insider trading cases to trial since Ronald Reagan’s executive butt was warming the executive seat in the executive office.

You’d expect to see a drop off in cases during the pandemic, when investigations are limited to investigator’s spare bedrooms (temporarily converted into very serious office space).

However, the decline was already in full swing before the pandemic hit, according to an investigation by the disturbingly calm nerds at NPR.

Last year, the SEC charged just 46 defendants as part of investigations into insider trading. That’s about half the annual average over the last 30 years and the lowest figure since we all thought neon-turquoise tracksuits were a good idea.

The sudden decline suggests that either white-collar crooks have had a sudden change of heart (perhaps due to some sort of elaborate Scrooge situation) or a whole bunch of illegal trading is going unchecked.

Legal experts and former SEC attorneys told NPR that the drop in cases is likely due to a change in leadership at the SEC. Since taking over, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton has steered the agency away from Wall Street to focus on individual con artists, grifters, Ponzi schemers, and flim-flam operators.

“That means they’re not trying,” Bartlett Naylor, a financial policy advocate told NPR. “That means they told the cops to go play canasta instead of doing their job.”

Nancy Pelosi called the House back into session to vote on an emergency USPS bill that will be emergency ignored by the Senate as soon as they get around to it.

The Californian Congresswoman cut lawmakers super sweet summer vacay short amid growing concerns that the US post office might not be here when they come back. (My maw did the exact same thing with my Lego when I went to University.)

Trump’s new Post Master General (who holds between $30.1 million and $75.3 million in investments that compete directly with the Postal Service) sparked a national outcry last week when he began chopping off vital services like a medieval doctor removing limbs.

“In a time of a pandemic, the Postal Service is Election Central,” wrote the woman who ruined Congress’s vacation. “Lives, livelihoods and the life of our American Democracy are under threat from the president.”

The Dems wouldn’t normally sacrifice their precious August vacay for a bill that has no chance of passing in the Senate. But after the president admitted in a Fox Business interview that he’s starving the agency to impede mail-in ballots, they had to make a show of doing something or they’d be kicked to the curb by their constituents in November.

“What you are witnessing is a president of the United States who is doing everything he can to suppress the vote, make it harder for people to engage in mail-in balloting at a time when people will be putting their lives on the line by having to go out to a polling station and vote,” shouted Senator Bernie Sanders in an interview with CNBC, waving his arms as if trying to scare off a bear.

By Money & Crisis Editor Graham Summers

Last week, I mentioned that we are on the heels of a debt crisis, and that there is one sector in particular that could be majorly affected:

That’s the municipal bond sector. We might have the makings of another collapse.

Municipal bonds are bonds that are issued by states, municipalities, or local governments.

These bonds are a lot riskier than those issued by the federal government for the simple fact that the federal government can always print money to pay you back. State, municipal, local governments cannot. To compensate for this, the income earned from muni bonds is usually tax free.

It’s no secret that certain cities and states have racked up enormous debt obligations.

The worst offenders are San Francisco, Chicago, and New York City, which have debt loads of $21 billion, $36 billion, and an eye-watering $196 billion respectively when you don’t account for unfunded liabilities like pensions. When you do include unfunded liabilities, these debt loads balloon up to $28 billion, $68 billion, and an incredible $352 billion respectively.

Put simply, these three cities were already up to their eyeballs in debt before the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to be shut down.

On the Brink of Insolvency

Remember, cities and states pay their bonds payments using tax revenues. And with much of the US shut down for several months in 2020, tax revenues have completely collapsed for many cities and states.

On top of this, taxpayers are fleeing big cities to avoid higher taxes and civil unrest that has plagued these areas for the last few months. According to a Rasmussen poll, 73% of Americans would “prefer to live in either a suburban area or a rural setting, rather than a large city or urban area.”

As a result of this, many big cities like New York City and Chicago are teetering on the brink of insolvency. This is why the Democrats in Congress are pushing for a $3.4 trillion stimulus program, of which a large portion would go towards bailing out the largely blue cities that are in trouble.

President Trump has bypassed this by issuing executive orders to continue unemployment benefits and other COVID-19 relief policies. As a result of this, Democrat-run cities and states that are now on the verge of insolvency will need to file for federal bailouts directly.

With that in mind, keep an eye on the municipal bond sector. We might have the makings of another collapse. Indeed, high-yield muni bonds have been steadily losing momentum since early June. As I write this, they’re just barely clinging to their uptrend.

Will President Trump risk letting a large city like New York or Chicago go bust? He wouldn’t win those cities in the election regardless of whether he bails them out or not. Moreover, playing hardball with the Democrats on this issue would be a big win for Trump with his base.

As we near the election, this is a sector I’m watching closely for signs of trouble.

Closing Data for Today

DJIA 27,848.03 ↓ 0.30% S&P Index 500 3,383.10 ↑ 0.30% NASDAQ 11,129.73 ↑ 1.00% Gold 1,992.65 ↑ 2.20% Silver 27.60 ↑ 5.80% Bitcoin 12,354.70 ↑ 4.49%

The U.S. further tightened restrictions on Huawei, limiting access to foreign-made chips produced using U.S. technology.

Ominously named Furnace Creek, Death Valley records 130-degree temperature, the hottest in more than in a century.

Trump Administration finalizes plan to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling.

Cheers,

Shane Ormond

Editor, One Last Thing

