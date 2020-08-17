A Week of Wonders and Marvels

Don’t the Democrats know that we can do better than mail-in voting? How about a national show of hands? Say, around four p.m. on Tuesday, November 3 — just after lunch for west coasters and after nappy-time back east? Ready, set… hands up (don’t shoot!). Or maybe just a voice vote: all in favor of blank, say aye…. Wouldn’t that be the most heartwarming moment since Michael Jackson led the all-star chorus of We Are the World?

I’m struggling to understand exactly how the Dems put over the idea that voter ID amounts to voter suppression. I suppose it’s just another instance of the old Joe Goebbels principle that says if you repeat a big lie enough times, people will take it for the truth. The nation used to be immune to these assaults on reason and decency so easily employed by despotic regimes in foreign lands because we were able to watch their insane antics at a comfortable remove. But now that the Dems have gone full Orwell here, you see how easy it really is to bamboozle the home-folks. War is Peace… Freedom is Slavery… Diversity is Uniformity…Vote early and often…and all that.

Traditionally, in New York State, one registers to vote. You sign a document and submit it to the local Board of Elections. This has long been regarded as a logical and necessary obligation of citizenship, like registering a car or a deed to property. On election day, you go into your polling place, and the volunteer officials open a big book of alphabetized names… and, voila, there you are, along with a record of your signature, going back through all the elections you have lived in that voting district. You are who you claim to be, and you get to vote… once.

Through the eighteen four-year election cycles I’ve lived through, nobody objected to this until very recently, when the Democrats realized that the more than ten-million illegal immigrants they had jammed through the border could be enlisted in service to the Party’s elections. In states controlled by the Democrats, like California, it works like a charm to ensure one-party rule — and then one-party rule works like a charm to bankrupt and destroy the state in a feeding-frenzy of “entitlement” freebies. And now they seek to use the same method to destroy the nation as a whole.

In New York’s June 23 primary this year of corona virus, 21 percent of mail-in ballots in New York City were invalidated by the Board of Elections for arriving late, or lacking a postmark, or a voter’s signature, 84,000 in all. Reminder: this is a country that used to send officials like former president Jimmy Carter around the world to instruct “less developed” peoples in how to hold a fair election. Perhaps Cameroon and Tajikistan can send some counselors to New York and North Carolina now.

The object of this new scam, apparently, is to so severely cripple the vote-counting process that the hopelessly botched election will be thrown into the House of Representatives, where a Democratic Party majority can see to producing the correct outcome. There are a few things possibly wrong with this game-plan. One is that the Democratic Party candidates might lose despite massive voting fraud, since most of the fraud will be perpetrated in states that are expected to go blue anyway, namely, California, New York, and New Jersey. A more ominous outcome might be that they will ignite Civil War 2 with this final of a long series of insults to common decency against their political rivals, most particularly the four-year seditious coup to overthrow the winner of the last national election: RussiaGate, MuellerGate, UkraineGate, et cetera.

Nancy Pelosi has called Congress back from its campaign recess, to convene next Saturday after her party’s nominating convention, to try to lay whatever groundwork she can to use the mail-in vote controversy to invalidate the election. This assumes that the Dems can get through their convention without some humiliating crack-up — for instance, if enough delegates break through the Emperor’s-New-Clothes wall-of-silence that has protected their mentally incapacitated putative nominee, Joe Biden, so far, and just…say…no.

Sometimes in US history, party conventions go their own way, despite the best-laid plans of party bosses. William Jennings Bryan, age 36, hijacked the 1896 Democratic nomination with his rousing “Cross of Gold” speech. In 1912, a fracas between the forces of incumbent President Taft and former President Teddy Roosevelt provoked TR to break away and run on a Progressive Party ticket. (Taft and Roosevelt split the vote and Woodrow Wilson was elected president.)

Such a brawl hasn’t happened lately, as the convention formalities ossified, and became a largely ceremonial confirmation of the primary election process. But the dodgy primary victory of Mr. Biden — especially the Super Tuesday vote that mysteriously elevated him from the crypt of loserdom to a triumph of the undead — was itself probably an act of DNC-sponsored voter fraud. And since that business was all seemingly settled, Mr. Biden has gone on to demonstrate a gift for falling on his face whenever they dared to trundle him out of his fabled basement.

And so today, the Democrats’ janky-ass Zoom national convention opens in Internet Nowheresville and Gawd knows what virtual shenanigans may be in store, since the stage is set for all manner of spoofish fakery. If it comes down to it, Mr. Biden’s acceptance speech is certain to be a marvel of pre-recorded post-production wizardry. They won’t dare allow him to do it live, al fresco. But they’ll have to tell the viewing audience that the speech was pre-recorded… and if they don’t, you can be certain the fact will come out pronto… and when it does, that may be enough to sink the fake candidacy of the old grifter from Scranton.

Meanwhile, what’s going on in the Clintons’ Chappaqua castle keep? Surely a lot of vodka guzzling, but what else? Are instructions emanating from there? Or threats? Rumor is that the designated vice-president candidate, Ms. Harris, was installed at HRC’s insistence. Are we coming to that magic moment when She-Who-Will-Not-Be-Thwarted-Again kicks doddering old Joe to the curb and swoops into the top spot on an all-gal, women’s suffrage centennial edition, can’t-lose ticket? I can’t stand the suspense.

