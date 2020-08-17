Biden’s Face Mask Dog Whistle

On Thursday, August 13, 2020, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris appeared together at a press conference at which they called for three months of mandatory face masks orders.

Biden said the following:

“Every single American should be wearing a mask when they’re outside for the next three months at a minimum. Every governor should mandate, every governor should mandate mandatory mask wearing. The estimates by the experts are it will save over 40,000 lives in the next three months — 40,000 lives — if people act responsibly. And it’s not about your rights. It’s about your responsibilities as an American. So let’s institute a mask mandate, nationwide, starting immediately and we will save lives. The estimates are we’ll save over 40,000 lives in the next three months if that is done.”

Harris said the following:

“That’s what real leadership looks like. We just witnessed real leadership, which is Joe Biden said that as a nation, we should all be wearing a mask for the next three months because it will save lives. And the thing about Joe that the American people know is that his role of leadership in our country has always been about doing what’s best for the people of our country.”

Their brief, carefully crafted, prepared statements overlapped on one topic — all governors should institute face mask orders for the next three months.

Biden & Harris: Force Face Masks Until November 13, 2020

If I may rely on the “toxic” “ethno-mathematics” of my youth in which 2+2=4, three months after August 13 is November 13. That’s right in the middle of flu season. That’s when Joe Biden curiously says it will be acceptable to drop the masking orders. If the masking order is a sensible way to save lives in August 2020, then any consistent person will find it a sensible way to save lives at least until April or May 2021, when flu season is likely to conclude.

Little Happens In DC Without The Agreement Of Many

Little happens in Washington, D.C. without many competing interests coming together both supporting action and not opposing it. There are many factions that are benefited by the continuation of this corona communism we have. If that were not the case, it would come to a quick halt or a slow death, but would not continue on with renewed vigor seemingly daily.

There are many examples of this tendency from DC. The perpetual “War on Terror” has turned into an everything-but-the-kitchen-sink style government program. It focuses on everything but the 15 Saudi hijackers and their accomplices that we are told committed the atrocities on September 11, 2001, using box cutters.

The War on Terror continues because there’s enough overlapping interest among special interest groups to see it continue. It continues with renewed vigor, pushed along by the allies of those special interest groups in the media. I can think of no moment in American history in which so large a number were more terrified and terrorized than today.

The average American surveyed in July believes 30 million Americans have died from Covid, not the thousands that actually died from Covid or the 100,000+ or so that was the official count at the time. That’s a 10^3 miscalculation, hardly a rounding error. The trillion dollar propaganda machine seems to be in no hurry correcting that perception among the terrified public.

You Are Looking At The Greatest American Terrorists

They are in no hurry to say that 1969 was a particularly deadly flu year in America, but life still went on, and the iconic Woodstock happened. Nearly every media conversation that I have seen in months on Covid is out of line with reality as it blows the illness out of proportion and encourages fear-based disruptions to life.

A true War on Terror would involve the dismantling of the government public health bureaucracy, the corporate interests that have captured them, and the media that acts as their arm of manipulation.

In contrast to the perpetual War on Terror is another notable government attack on human freedom that has come to an end.

Alcohol Prohibition — A Contrary Example That Lasted “Only” Thirteen Tyrannical Years, Rather Than Perpetually

Alcohol prohibition does not continue precisely because there was enough overlapping interest among special interest groups to see it not continued. Both of these wars — on terrorism and alcohol — are attacks on freedom and civilization. The awful, supremely destructive war on Covid-19 will continue until it becomes inconvenient or undesirable to continue it. As of right now, few seek to make that discontinuation a reality, few people seek to push government to reconsider the errors of their ways.

Biden Says What Many Know: Politicians Can’t Be Trusted Because They Are Cynically Exploiting Covid Fear For Their Gain

Aside from it being the middle of flu season, three months from now marks another important period in time. Election Day is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Joe Biden is clearly telling those listening carefully what the face mask is to him: an election year maneuver. Give us three more months of crippling your population and suppressing your economy and this will all be over soon. Just three more months. That’s what he asks of the governors. The many friendly governors to his campaign, Democrat and Republican alike, can make sense of that dog whistle and might appreciate the reassurance that things will return to the pre-Trump business as usual in three months after a Biden victory.

Joe Biden finally confirmed what so many were thinking.

Ludwig Von Mises & How To Know When You’re Being A Useful Idiot

Ludwig Von Mises described a concept — useful innocent — in his 1947 essay “Planned Chaos.”

“Marx and the Marxians erred lamentably when they assumed that the masses long for a revolutionary overthrow of the ‘bourgeois’ order of society. The militant communists are to be found only in the ranks of those who make a living from their communism or expect that a revolution would further their personal ambitions. The subversive activities of these professional plotters are dangerous precisely on account of the naivety of those who are merely flirting with the revolutionary idea. Those confused and misguided sympathizers who call themselves ‘liberals’ and whom the communists call ‘useful innocents,’ the fellow-travellers and even the majority of the officially registered party members, would be terribly frightened if they were to discover one day that their chiefs mean business when preaching sedition. But then it may be too late to avert disaster.”

Mises was a kind man with a brutally effective way of describing evil. Seventy years ago, those who aided the most despicable evil were useful innocents. The more commonly used “useful idiots,” is more in line with the harshly worded sensibilities of this day.

Stop Defending Media Sensationalism: Vow To Learn To Read The Research & Read It

Many people are angry and scared. They turn to the media for certainty, and they fully defend sensationalism in the media.

To those who believe face masks work, you could be right, but that’s not likely to be the case if your understanding comes from media sources, or from the comforting tradition of seeing dentists in masks. In that situation you’d have to assess your possible role as useful idiot. Ignore the media, turn to peer reviewed studies that address the topic not just of droplet spread, but of effectiveness in preventing respiratory disease transmission.

To those who believe the official Covid numbers, assess your role as useful innocent. Turn away from the media. Look at peer reviewed research on the shifting definition of Covid-19 from country to country. If Covid is defined broadly, you get more Covid deaths. If Covid is defined narrowly, you get fewer Covid deaths. Compare today’s Covid definition to definitions of similar pandemics in the past, by turning to peer reviews. To not do so is to assure yourself a role as useful innocent.

To those who believe a single thing in the media on Covid, assess your role as useful innocent. Go to the peer reviewed research.

If you feel any fear around Covid, then go read some peer reviewed studies instead of media or governmental sources and let that fear subside by reading facts, and then contextualize them against other risks and approaches. Those who subscribe to this fear are playing useful idiot. It is being manufactured by the controlled corporate media and government, two of the greatest enemies to human freedom.

My favorite starting place on searching peer reviewed research is a so far un-compromised corner of Google (as far as I know), Google Scholar.

The Anti-Science Westerners Are Those Who Scream “Science” And “Denier” Most Loudly

Science has always had factions. Even in the peer reviewed literature you will find rubbish. The West is quickly moving away from hard science and toward Mathematx and political correctness in its place, but for the time being you are assured so much more quality in that reading than in anything in the media.

And until you do that homework and figure that out, I’d like to ask you to quiet down and live your life as close to the old normal as possible, instead of claiming the sky is falling. Quieting down and questioning my own premises is the only way I know of to reliably avoid being the useful idiot. This approach has a long history of working for many others, preceding even Socrates.

Rothbard On Vocal Intellectual Dishonesty & The Importance Of Listening

I will borrow a wonderful Murray Rothbard quote that speaks to all matters of intellectual honesty:

“It is no crime to be ignorant of economics, which is, after all, a specialized discipline and one that most people consider to be a ‘dismal science.’ But it is totally irresponsible to have a loud and vociferous opinion on economic subjects while remaining in this state of ignorance.”

So much ill is happening, because people who should know better are committed to naively trusting government and hoping it all turns out for the best. Too many are being vocal about topics that deserve little more than their greatest skepticism and disinterest.

Anything Is Fair Game Among Politicians During An Election Year, Including The Destruction Of Millions Of Lives

At least one man, the man who may become president, and the woman who will succeed him, are telling you clearly what face mask orders mean to them: a way to get elected in an election year.

The system they operate in incentivizes that. They didn’t create it, but you better believe these hacks will use it unscrupulously to seize even an iota more power for themselves.

Covid is a non-issue as a disease. There are far greater threats to human life. We are still trying to make sense of SARS two decades later and MERS one decade later, so there may never be consensus on some of this, but the number of cases may become knowable and agreed upon one day. Covid is a major issue, because of the heavy-handed governmental approach.

Anyone who says otherwise is looking in places beyond the peer reviewed data or is looking myopically at the grand cost of this imposition on life.

Are You As Angry As I Am About The Destruction Of Innocent Lives That Has Taken Place At The Hands Of These Domestic Terrorists?

Realizing the wanton destructiveness that has been done in this era, seething anger should imbue every thought of any reasonable person about this period of American history. Even greater ill-will should be focused on cynical politicians like Joe Biden who recognize this as an election year maneuver. It would be unrealistic to imagine that only Biden sees it as such. There is clear reason for the greatest level of resistance to every single order being sociopathically and paternalistically levied against grown adults “for the good of all.” Instead, what we have is lots of people saying “everything is just fine, let’s get comfy with the new normal.”

The onus to prove that a new normal makes sense is on the person advocating for the new normal. This has unquestionably not been proven. The amount of censorship that has taken place in 2020 rather than open debate demonstrates the clear lack of consensus.

No one has to censor videos that encourage me not to tie my shoes in the morning or to not look both ways when crossing the street, because the argument favoring my continuation of that behavior is so evident. You only need to censor a debate that you know you will lose, because the validity of your point is so weak. Throughout history, that is what the story of censorship has reliably been.

Sociopaths have brainwashed large segments of society. They have medicated and educated common sense out of so many children. Sociopaths have instigated the burning of cities. They have cancelled thousands, they have left our economy in ruins and set the stage for the most brutal and repressive communism in the United States. With your inaction you enable them.

And perhaps inaction could even suffice if you didn’t also close your business, wear their mask, believe their numbers, and contemplate their vaccine. This is no inaction at all. This is cooperating in the gravest ills.

If you can’t get mad about what has happened, I can’t imagine what you would possibly get mad about.

If you’re mad, write me.

Tell me about your stories from the corona compliance checkpoints.

Tell me your vows not to put up with any of this anymore.

Help me put an end to this tyranny.

The post Biden’s Face Mask Dog Whistle appeared first on LewRockwell.