U.S.—A new dual climate control system rolling out in the U.S. automotive industry is targeted at married couples who can never agree on a temperature for the car's A/C and heating systems. While dual climate control has been around for some time, the new system lets wives select "Face-Melting Flames" as the warmest available temperature, while husbands can turn the dial to "Freezing Snow Flurry."

