Volokh Conspiracy Now Readable on Parler

I'm pleased to report that Parler users can now follow our blog at @VolokhC, https://parler.com/profile/VolokhC/posts (just as you can on Twitter, also at @VolokhC). If you are on Parler, please subscribe, and encourage your friends to do the same!

We of course don't know how successful Parler will ultimately prove, but we're happy to reach more readers wherever we can find them. Parler has been mostly promoted as friendly to conservatives and libertarians, but if there's a similar liberal-focused platform, we'd of course be glad to have our blog be readable there, too.

From what we hear, many Parler users tend to be more conservative than we are on average. But if we only spoke to people who entirely agreed with us, that wouldn't be much fun (and we wouldn't have many readers). We hope to inform and persuade people from all over the political spectrum.

And on some topics, I think we can be especially useful to conservative readers, precisely because we tend to be more or less on their side of the aisle, even if not as far to the right of the aisle as some. (I use "we" cautiously here; some of us Volokh Conspiracy bloggers are hard-core libertarian, some are moderate, some are more conservative—I myself am probably a libertarianish moderate conservative.) That might make some such readers more open to our perspectives, and especially to our expertise, than they would be to someone they see as on the opposite side politically.

Thus, just to give one recent example, I hope my post about Kamala Harris being a natural-born citizen may come across as more persuasive to conservatives than a post from someone whom they see as being a Harris supporter in the first place. (Of course, the same would be true for posts from liberals coming across as more persuasive to other liberals; it's just human nature.) One strength of our blog, I think, is that we have specialized expertise and not just opinions. But if new readers' sharing some of our opinions could lead them to be open to our expertise, we'd be delighted.

In any event, "It is an experiment, as all life is an experiment." Please keep us posted on how it goes, and on anything we can do to make it work better for you.

Oh, and we're having an odd technical glitch with the pulling of our RSS feed that is keeping our names from being included in the Parler post titles, even though they are right there in the <title> field. If any of you are familiar with such technical matters and can give us some advice about how to fix it, please e-mail me at volokh at law.ucla.edu.