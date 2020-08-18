Brickbat: A Zoom with a View

Stockton University, a public college in New Jersey, has charged doctoral student Robert Dailyda with disruption for a Facebook post that read: "We are a diverse, yet assimilated population from all backgrounds. I believe all must have the same opportunities and I commit to make that a priority. Beyond that, I am done with the leftist agenda of BLM and the white self haters. I have seen it in action in my doctoral classes at Stockton and the general media. I'm not backing down. If we can't get past this, OK, I'm ready to fight to the death for our country and against those that want to take it down." University officials say other students found the post to be "offensive, threatening and concerning." He faces a semester of probation, a $50 fine or community service. The university had also charged Dailyda with discrimination, harassment, hostile environment and harm after he used a photo of President Donald Trump as a Zoom background during a virtual class. The school dropped those charges after the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) protested but is pressing on with the disruption charge.