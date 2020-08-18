Deep State Smashes Journalist for Truth-Telling

The link I posted to the ShadowGate Documentary was taken down by Youtube. The documentary is embedded in this article.

I recommend that you watch it and save it.

There is a full press attempt underway to keep the documentary from the public. Youtube lied that the documentary violated their policy on hate speech. There is no hate in the documentary. The film violated social media’s policy of withholding truth from the people.

The documentary presents two whistleblowers who were involved in the collection and use of illicitly obtained information. This type of information was used in the attempt to derail Trump’s presidency.

The documentary shows that the Deep State includes private security firms who have access to the information that NSA collects allegedly for national security purposes, but really in order to control our perceptions and behavior. When chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and high ranking members of the national security apparatus leave their position they become heads of private security firms to which NSA data is diverted. The documentary will give you an idea of the size and depth of the Deep State. You can see the details of The Matrix into which they have put us.

The journalist who produced the video and her husband have been arrested on false charges. Unlike Julian Assange they released no classified information. Both whistleblowers are clearly identified. The Deep State is simply shutting down any information about it. Whatever the United States is, it most certainly is not a democracy with an accountable government.

