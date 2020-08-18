Episode 1096 Scott Adams: My Opinion of Last Night’s TDS Telethon, Coronavirus Craziness, Coup Two, Mailboxgate, Failing States

August 18, 2020
Content:

  • Kimberly Klacik’s excellent campaign commercial
  • DNC TDS convention, Day 1
  • Michelle Obama’s convention speech
  • Is President Trump stealing mailboxes?
  • FOX writer, Arnon Mishkin, shy Trump voters?
  • Financial incentive for death from COVID19

