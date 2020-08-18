TECH

Oracle Enters the Battle for TikTok’s Soul

Software giant Oracle is in talks to buy TikTok out from under Microsoft’s nose, according to People Famliarwiththematter. (Folks should stop hiring this guy. He’s always leaking stuff.)

In the latest twist in the ongoing TikTok saga (collected in the nine-part hardback series A Song of Tik and Tok), Oracle is reportedly working with a group of US venture capital firms to make a bid for the Chinese-owned social media app.

Last month, when President Trump announced he would ban the annoying-dance and creepy-roleplay app, Microsoft stepped in and said it would take TikTok under its wing and give it a nice home here in the States.

Since then, Microsoft has been working with the US government to iron out a deal to acquire TikTok’s assets, with some assurance the app won’t get banned 30 seconds after they buy it.

In the weeks since, the musky smell of a bargain has attracted the attention of several tech companies who wouldn’t otherwise buy a consumer-facing social media company. (Full disclosure, I’ve been trying to convince our company’s owner to buy the app and launch it into the sun.)

Nevertheless, the negotiations with Microsoft have advanced further and faster than any other. And, with TikTok just weeks away from getting the old red, white, and boot from the Trump administration, time is a critical factor in these negotiations.

Oracle, however, may have a Trump card up its sleeve. And by “Trump card”, I mean a literal card with a picture of President Trump on it.

Oracle’s co-founder and executive chairman Larry Ellison is one of the few Silicon Valley execs who actually seems to like President Trump. Ellison has been a vocal supporter of the administration and even threw the president a campaign fundraising event at his home near Palm Springs earlier this year.

In normal circumstances, this wouldn’t be a major factor in the purchase of a whacky social media app made for teens and people over 30 with severe anxiety and depression.

Yet President Trump has been unusually involved in this particular deal, going as far as to suggest the Treasury should get a cut of the deal as a sort of finder’s fee. (You know, the totally standard finder’s fee a president gets for facilitating a buyout by banning a foreign company from operating in the US. Textbook stuff.)

Analysts have questioned the wisdom of Oracle’s proposed acquisition. On the surface, buying TikTok will cost the software company tens of billions of dollars, without adding any value to its mainline businesses.

“[The bid makes] little strategic sense,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Anurag Rana. “Given its subscale cloud business and TikTok’s lack of synergies with its core database or applications products.”

MARKETS

Even Buffett is Investing in Gold?

Warren Buffett hates gold like a 38-year-old son who eats Cheetos all day and has some very outspoken opinions on who should be cast in comic book movies.

It’s one of the few universal truths of investing: diversify your portfolio, Warren Buffett doesn’t buy gold, and if you have to sneeze, close the cocaine box. (The universal truths of investing may be a little out of date.)

“(It) gets dug out of the ground in Africa, or someplace,” said Buffett once. “Then we melt it down, dig another hole, bury it again and pay people to stand around guarding it. It has no utility. Anyone watching from Mars would be scratching their head.”

It’s a testament to just how jacked up 2020 is then that even the Oracle of Omaha seems to be investing in gold. Over the weekend Buffett’s baby, Berkshire Hathaway, disclosed a $565-million stake in one of the world’s largest gold-mining companies, Barrick Gold Corporate.

Shares of Barrick Gold (GOLD) surged almost 12% Monday, as investors followed the great Oracle into the one place he said he would never go: his son Derrick’s room while he’s making YouTube videos about anime, if we’re going to stick with the initial metaphor. Year-to-date, Barrick Gold is up more than 60%.

Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures, told the Wall Street Journal that the news of Berkshire’s investment is “is earth-shaking in the gold market.”

Haberkorn adds that the move is particularly notable as it comes at the same time as Berkshire unloads billions of dollars in bank stocks. Mayhaps the Oracle sees clouds in the crystal ball. (I mean, like, even more clouds than we’re already dealing with. Like, extra clouds, hiding behind the ones we already got. It’s pretty cloudy, all things considered.)

Gold, which is traditionally seen as a safe-haven asset, has surged to record highs this year, currently hovering above the $2,000 mark, at time of writing. If even the company of the world’s most famous gold backbiter is investing in gold, maybe it’s a good time to load up.

ONE LAST THING

No Room for Politics

By Choose Yourself Financial Editor James Altucher

Joe Biden’s decision to include California Senator Kamala Harris on the Democratic ticket was a weeklong headline news event. But does it matter to Wall Street?

In one word: no.

For the next two to three months, you’ll be bombarded with messages of doom and despair.

The Democrats will paint a world-ending picture if Trump and Pence remain in office. And the Republicans will insist that if Biden and Harris are allowed to run the country, your wealth will vanish, your constitutional rights will disappear, and the economy will fall into disrepair.

The truth of the matter is, neither Trump nor Biden have much control over the direction of the stock market. As you know, the Federal Reserve and the committee’s decision to loosen or tighten monetary policy is the driving force behind the stock market.

Getting back to politics…

The website Progressive Punch ranks Kamala as the fourth most liberal member of Congress. And according to GovTracks.us, Kamala was the MOST liberal compared to all senators in 2019 – the Trump campaign seized on this statistic the other day.

As investors, we’re often scared by the thought of liberals making policy in Washington. After all, liberal policies tend to be expensive and anti-capitalistic.

But if Kamala is such a wealth-destroying liberal, why didn’t the stock market tank when Biden tapped her to be his running mate?

Is it possible that Wall Street believes Trump will be reelected? Sure.

But fake news or not, most polls show Biden well ahead of Trump, with FiveThirtyEight showing Biden ahead by 8 points nationally.

Again, if Biden is currently favored to win in November, and his pick for VP is a progressive liberal, why didn’t the stock market tumble when he announced his pick?

Simply put, it’s because neither Kamala nor Joe is the wealth-destroying liberal that Wall Street fears.

Wall Street Breathes a Sigh of Relief

Bill Daley, Wells Fargo head of public affairs and former chief of staff to President Obama said this about Kamala:

“I think she is a reasonable, rational person who has worked in the system. Is she a progressive? Yes. Is she someone who wants to burn the building down? No. I think she wants to strengthen the building.”

Is Bill, being an ex-member of the Obama administration, biased? Of course.

However, Wall Street isn’t scared about change, or even the off chance that Kamala might support a transaction tax – what scares Wall Street is someone that they believe wants to upend Capitalism. Someone like Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The bottom line is while Kamala is, to some degree, a progressive Democrat, Wall Street appears confident that she won’t encourage Joe to adopt policies that will reverse the bullish momentum that’s been in place since the Federal Reserve backstopped much of the U.S. economy last March.

Keep Your Eye on the Ball

Politics is one of the last things investors should pay attention to.

We all know how politically charged this country can get.

But without getting into individual issues or what one party says about the other, let’s focus on one simple fact: Presidents and their VPs are rarely able to implement a market-moving policy.

I’m not saying politics don’t matter or that we shouldn’t be concerned with who our country’s leader is.

But when it comes to our investments, our time is better spent digging into individual companies, analyzing future industry growth, and determining whether the Federal Reserve is expanding or contracting the money supply.

Enjoy the political theater, but when it comes to your family’s investments, don’t let the partisan bickering or your emotions over how our leaders behave derail you from accomplishing your long-term investing goals.

Amazon says it will add 3,500 jobs in six major cities, including 2,000 in New York City.

Walmart recorded a bump in sales in the Q2, but spending dropped as stimulus checks ran out.

UNC California cancels in-person teaching, after 177 cases of COVID-19 confirmed among students

Cheers,

Shane Ormond

Editor, One Last Thing

