SAN FRANCISCO, CA—A large number of conservative and satirical Twitter accounts that criticize the left were shut down yesterday in what CEO Jack Dorsey says was, "a totally honest mistake." Dorsey claims an intern set their coffee on a button labeled, 'Destroy All Conservatives,' which is located in the commons area near the coffee machine and easy to miss if you're not paying attention.

The post Twitter Apologizes After Intern Accidentally Sets Coffee On ‘Destroy All Conservatives’ Button appeared first on The Babylon Bee.