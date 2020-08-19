Chris Hansen Makes Surprise Guest Appearance During Bill Clinton’s DNC Speech

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Last night during the Democratic National Convention, former President Bill Clinton gave a video speech railing against President Trump and calling Trump someone incapable of taking responsibility. Just as Clinton was laying into Trump’s coronavirus response, a special guest appeared in the background of the video: Chris Hansen of Dateline and To Catch a Predator.

