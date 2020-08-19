Covid: the Invention of False Reality, the Hypnotic Persuader

Recently, I’ve been writing about my early research on AIDS and the lessons learned in the 1980s.

This is perhaps the most important lesson, and it led to a curious conclusion about human psychology:

I call it THE FIXATION ON THE ONE.

Once I had dismissed the paltry evidence that HIV caused AIDS, I began investigating every so-called high-risk group. These groups had been named by the CDC as most likely to contract AIDS: gay men; Africans; Haitians; IV drug users; hemophiliacs.

I showed there were different non-virus factors in each group that would cause the basic so-called symptoms of AIDS.

This was a major breakthrough.

First, it meant that the immune-system suppression which was called AIDS could result from many different causes.

Second—and this was the central realization—what was being called AIDS WAS NOT ONE THING. Repeat: AIDS WAS NOT ONE THING. IT WAS NOT ONE SYNDROME.

The label “AIDS” was a piece of hypnotic propaganda. It was being applied to diverse groups of people, in order to make it seem they were all afflicted by the same cause.

To offer just one example of many: populations in Africa were suffering from chronic and severe malnutrition, and it was well understood that malnutrition is the number-one cause of T-cell depletion in the world. T-cells are part and parcel of the immune system’s defense apparatus. Seriously undermine the T-cells, and the immune system collapses.

But in certain pockets of the American gay community, repeated instances of traditional sexually transmitted diseases, like syphilis, were weakening immune systems. So was a street drug called Poppers. So was vast over-treatment with toxic antibiotics.

What was being called AIDS was not one thing.

I found then, just as I’ve found now, that people had a very hard time abandoning the idea of THE ONE, THE ONE CAUSE. They’re fixated on it.

For instance, now, people will say, “Yes, I see the evidence for a new virus causing the pandemic is very thin, non-existent…so what is the cause, if not the virus?”

What is THE CAUSE, they ask. Well, the one cause doesn’t exist. Because, like AIDS, COVID is an umbrella label. The “COVID” label is applied to diverse factors that create generalized flu-like symptoms. It’s a fake label. There is no “it.”

There are many people suffering from traditional conditions like pneumonia, flu-like illness, TB, lung infections—and they are being re-packaged as COVID cases.

Where there are seemingly new and different pockets of disease, you have to look closer at each pocket. In one place, some people might be affected by a recent toxic vaccine campaign. In another place, people might be affected by a new polluting chemical. Some people might be suffering from the effects of 5G rollout.

But overall, there is no overall. There is not “the one cause for the one illness.” There is not one illness.

However, as I say, the hypnotic effect of the ONE THING is strong. Many people can’t shake it off. They’re glued to it.

As mentally scattered as many people might seem, they want to FOCUS…and if given the opportunity, they will.

Well, here is a grand opportunity. ONE PANDEMIC. ONE CAUSE. ONE VIRUS. ONE THREAT. ONE SOLUTION, THE VACCINE.

And it’s wrong, all wrong.

Reprinted with permission from Jon Rappoport’s blog.

