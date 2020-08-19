Does This Stock Have Enough Fiber to Keep Fueling It Higher?

Yesterday, we looked at a possible resistance level for Zoom (ZM). Spoiler alert: It busted through that level on Tuesday.

Today, we’re going to look at the daily chart of General Mills Inc. (GIS).

General Mills is a leading manufacturer of consumer food products worldwide, including Cheerios and Fiber One (two of my favorite cereals. This might be good to know in case you ever invite me over for breakfast).

After a little shot of volatility with the onset of COVID-19 across the globe, GIS has been in a steady uptrend. Currently, the stock is back on the upswing.

Does it have enough to keep going higher?

Let’s take a look at the daily chart below to see if we can tell:

Notice how each time GIS hits a new high and pulls back, it resumes its uptrend and hits a new high. This is confirmation of the strong uptrend in GIS.

This means we should be watching GIS for signals on the long side.

See ya tomorrow!

Trade Smart,

Michael Saul

Analyst, Chart Of The Day

