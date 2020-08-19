Episode 1097 Scott Adams: Ask Me Anything Today

August 19, 2020
No Comments

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

  • Kamala Harris has talent and ability to learn
  • Likely outcome of Seattle and other cities
  • Election result unrest, delayed result or redo?
  • Native American issues and recognition
  • Homeschooling
  • The Democrat convention, day 2

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1097 Scott Adams: Ask Me Anything Today appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.

Tags: , ,