My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

Kamala Harris has talent and ability to learn

Likely outcome of Seattle and other cities

Election result unrest, delayed result or redo?

Native American issues and recognition

Homeschooling

The Democrat convention, day 2

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1097 Scott Adams: Ask Me Anything Today appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.