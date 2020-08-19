Virus Insanity: the Obvious Absurdity of It All

“Man stands face to face with the irrational. He feels within him his longing for happiness and for reason. The absurd is born of this confrontation between the human need and the unreasonable silence of the world.”

Albert Camus (2012). “The Myth of Sisyphus: And Other Essays”, p.28, Vintage, (1942 philosophical essay by Albert Camus)

When absurdity becomes the accepted basis of thought of the masses, when the indoctrination of the herd is universal in nature, and when the state narrative of the ruling class is taken as fact, then the circle of power is completed. The power created in this circumstance is so consuming that it can easily overtake any resistance by the thinking few in the minority. This is a difficult situation, and it is a deadly menace to society.

In the case today, this macabre scenario has not only consumed this country, but the entire world. Only if very sinister forces were at work could something of this magnitude and scope have been achieved. This is the reason that this manufactured ‘pandemic’ is so dangerous to mankind. Only overwhelming fear due to ignorance, and forced societal peer pressure could have allowed for this attitude by the herd to become so prevalent.

Now we are faced with the prospect of a total technocratic takeover by the very sinister forces that staged this coup from the beginning. While this plot had been earlier designed, and had been incrementally introduced to the public over a long period of time, it has been aggressively implemented this year. Something this large and ominous would never have been possible in the past, but today it seems to have been an easy task to fool the majority of people into accepting submission, and in turn, they followed orders to an extent so grand that the entirety of this country’s core, as well as most others, has been horribly altered, and all for a lie.

The fraudulent nature of this conspiracy is so obvious as to be in stark contrast to reality, but so many cannot see, or more accurately, do not want to accept this truth. The frustration this brings to thinking individuals is brutal, because even though the state narrative has been proven over and over again to be full of holes and lies, it is as if total blindness has overtaken society at large. This apathetic response is being embraced due to a fear of the truth, but the consequences of this attitude will be fatal to many, and perilous to all but the upper class.

This so-called coronavirus, if it exists at all, has never been a real problem or threat to the world’s populations, not more than any other normal flu, but the state’s response is so deadly that it could bring about widespread horror that would affect everybody on the planet. It would not be isolated to any specific country or region, although it could be worse in some places more than others, but devastating to all nonetheless. This response is so extreme that it could eliminate all freedom for people around the world. All people seek freedom because it is a necessity for a happy and fulfilled life, but this takeover by the claimed elite ruling class if not stopped will destroy us all, leaving only a controlled wasteland devoid of love, caring, community, and joy. It would destroy the human spirit, and therefore would destroy humanity. This is the future as it stands today, unless an awakening of enormous proportion is forthcoming. Will the people of this country accept this terrible fate, or will they find the courage to resist?

Look at the steps being taken around the world, and understand that all the tyranny and oppression seen in individual countries will soon consume all countries. Every measure taken in China, in Europe, in Australia, in Asia, and elsewhere, including the United States, will not long be isolated to one country or another, but will be the norm everywhere. This is the plan, and it is not accidental, as many of the totalitarian measures being forced on the people around the world are tests to judge compliance, and if successfully implemented in one country, will be transferred to all in time. Just consider the beginning of this fiasco, and the acceptance by western societies of the Chinese methods that were falsely claimed successful, and therefore were said to be important to use everywhere.

This included mass lockdowns, quarantine, surveillance, tracking, tracing, deadly mask-wearing, economic destruction at all but the highest levels, and much more. All those things were put into place around the world, including in the U.S. At the time, people in this country scoffed at such tyranny, but very quickly were fooled into accepting it without question. All it took was fear of the flu in order to bring China policy to the U.S. It should be apparent by now that all world powers are working hand in hand to fool their populations into accepting their own slavery, and relinquishing their freedoms due to false fear.

The Prime Minister of Australia yesterday, Scott Morrison, stated that

“Australia should make any coronavirus vaccine compulsory for its 25 million citizens bar medical exemptions.” This comes with the knowledge that the overstated total deaths in Australia have reached only 400 out of 25 million citizens. That is a death rate of .000016%. Does anyone not see the unbelievable and ludicrous nature of such a nonsensical statement? It was obviously a tactic meant to instill great fear in the minds of the people so that total control can be achieved. This was a political mandate that could test the waters of dissent, and once that dissent is squelched, the mandate could become effective. Any vaccine at this stage would be untested and very dangerous, and in addition, would infect an entire population based on nothing other than gaining control over a nation. As I mentioned above, if it happens in Australia, it will be attempted here as well.

As fall approaches, this pandemic plot will be ramped up even more than we have seen this year. With weakened populations here and around the world, flu deaths will be more evident than normal, but these deaths will never be attributed to the fact that the state’s response to this hoax has caused the destruction of immune systems just in time for the season of normal sickness. This will allow for the biggest propaganda blitz ever seen on earth. At the height of this flu season, or before, vaccinating the world with a poisonous vaccine, an RNA vaccine possibly (probably) filled with many unknown ingredients, will be the top agenda of the monsters controlling this virus insanity. Nothing will be left off the table, as massive draconian orders will be handed down from on high. With a much more frightened public that has been inundated with second wave pandemic doom, all stops will be removed, as the state attempts to take over all of humanity, killing what is left of the human spirit in the process.

Thankfully, there has been a little more pushback as of late, but this plot is so much bigger than can be conceived by a now fearful and weak population. More dissent is desperately needed, and massive non-compliance to government orders is all that can prevent an economic apocalypse of epoch proportions, and destruction of all aspects of liberty that have ever been attained.

“Resolve to serve no more, and you are at once freed.”

“Discourse on Voluntary Servitude.” Book by Étienne de La Boétie, 1576.

The post Virus Insanity: the Obvious Absurdity of It All appeared first on LewRockwell.