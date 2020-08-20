Episode 1098 Scott Adams PART1: I Grade the Democrat Convention, Trump and Q, Goodyear Gets Deflated, Biden’s Brain

August 20, 2020
No Comments

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

  • Joe’s best feature…is a flaw
  • President Trump’s response to question about Q
  • DNC speech reviews
  • Barak Obama, Michelle Obama, Kamala, Hillary, Warren 
  • Parents need to see what their children are being taught
  • President Trump’s call for boycott of Goodyear

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1098 Scott Adams PART1: I Grade the Democrat Convention, Trump and Q, Goodyear Gets Deflated, Biden’s Brain appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.

Tags: , ,