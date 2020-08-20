The Vaccine From Hell

Take the dark-tech of DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency), its civilian counterpart BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research & Development), the stealth-ness of nanotechnology, the Gates Foundation funded “Quantum Dot Tattoo” aka “mark of the beast,” and combine it with micro-needling as an inoculation platform that is conceived from how snakes inject their venom into their prey, and nanogels that can connect with external technologies outside your body like smart phones, the cloud or other smart devices (5G from satellites), and what do you have? Answer: Moderna’s new RNA vaccine against COVID-19 coronavirus.

Dr. Carrie Madej’s chilling video explanation of what Moderna is up to is worth 21 minutes of your time. Dr. Madej is a McDonough, Georgia osteopathic-trained internal medical specialist. Her video is a wake-up call to the world. It is not sensationalist reporting. Links to what Dr. Madej talks about are laced throughout this report. Dr. Madej’s report should cause the world to put these new generation of RNA/DNA vaccines on perpetual hold.

Transhumanism

Dr. Madej’s blood curdling explanation of Moderna’s new vaccine presents a dark, chilling moment for humanity, a day of no return. It has its roots in something called Transhumanism.

Dr. Madej is saying vaccine makers are up to more than producing antibodies against pathogenic bacteria and viruses. Humanity is stepping into re-programming our entire species, homo sapiens, from what she calls version 1.0 to 2.0.

Let me say it again, Moderna’s vaccine is not solely about infectious disease prevention. It is a part of something called transhumanism – where technology is melded and is inseparable from humans.

Transhumanism gains fear factor when, in the back of many people’s minds is the question, are they making this COVID-19 vaccine to depopulate the planet?

What to do with 40 million unemployed Americans?

The US now has 40 million unemployed. The US is ushering in 5G technology to drive robots that will do the repetitive work now done by American laborers. With robotization (24/7 work, no sick days or vacation days, and no FICA payments to contribute to the Medicare and Social Security Trust Funds), the US will be able have lower labor costs below those of China where many of our factories have been off-shored.

But what do we do with our 40 million unemployed laborers? Guaranteed income would have to be ushered in in a gigantic fashion. Both banking and governmental agencies are toying with the idea of a global digital currency where “money” could be downloaded into each and every person’s money card on the planet.

Culling the population

But maybe our overlords just come to the conclusion there are too many people in America, and the world. There are so many “save the earth” groups that believe human populations need to be culled. The idea of the earth is god (GAIA) is one of these beliefs.

We could dismiss the idea of our overlords as outlandish that there is a hidden agenda to de-populate the earth of humans, but we have a man who vies for the position as “richest man in the world,” who comes from a family steeped in eugenics, who can fund technologies outside the oversite of public funding, and who has stated a 10-15% reduction in the human population is one possible outcome of global immunization.

To add to those suspicions is a forecast by Deagle.com, a private military intelligence service of some credibility, that there will only be 100 million Americans by the year 2025 (current US population 328 million). No explanation is given for this 100 million number.

Transfection

One of the technology’s employed in the Moderna vaccine is transfection, broadly defined as a process of artificially introducing nucleic acids (DNA or RNA) into cells, utilizing means other than viral vectors (carriers). For example, geneticists plan to use transfection to eliminate mosquitoes from the planet and therefore mosquito-borne disease like smallpox. What about humans?

How an RNA vaccine would work

I’m not sure Dr. Modej gets it perfectly correct when she says Moderna’s vaccine uses RNA to activate a virus. I think the proper understanding is that Moderna’s vaccine creates and same viral antigen a particular virus like COVID-19 generates and produces it without having to be inoculated with a weakened virus or viral particle as conventional vaccines.

Bioluminescent

Dr. Madej notes that Moderna’s vaccine includes a luciferase enzyme that not only facilitates RNA reprogramming of an antigen but also has bioluminescent properties (glows) that can facilitate confirmation of your vaccination by, let’s say, scanning your injection site to “read the glowing enzyme, kind of like a bar-code,” explains Dr. Madej.

Already sold

Moderna is fast-tracking its vaccine. The US government is reported to have struck a $1,525 billion deal for 100 million doses of Moderna’s COVID19 vaccine.

Too powerful

MODERNA’s vaccine, if you can call it that, may be too powerful. It over-excites the immune response and therefore Moderna plans to introduce a 3-dose regimen to reduce the possibility of adverse reactions.

Listen to Dr. Carrie Madej’s warning. There are completely experimental technologies hidden within the Moderna vaccine. Any vaccine has to be safer than the COVID-19 coronavirus that only kills 0.00049% of the human population (or 5 in 10,000), most of these cases being people with co-morbidities like obesity or diabetes).

So you don’t have to scroll back to the top of this article to re-locate the link to Dr. Madej’s video wake-up call, it is linked here, or click on the photo below.

As I always say to the inventors of these Frankenstein technologies, “you first.”

Before you sign a consent form

For a model vaccine consent/refusal form that will help you understand the risks you are taking, will help retain your confidentiality and requires the vaccinating doctor confirm in his/her professional opinion the vaccine poses less risk than the virus, go to www.Covid19consent.com

