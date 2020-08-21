AUSTIN, TX—Right-wing conspiracy theories are really dangerous and they lead to violence in our streets and the breakdown of trust in our vital social institutions, like the very efficient and modern United States Postal Service. That is the word coming from area art teacher Diana MacDonald, who has also been quite vocal for three years, though lacking any concrete evidence, about a conspiracy in which Donald Trump colluded with Vladimir Putin to hijack American democracy in the 2016 election and effectively become a Russian puppet to further their geopolitical interests.

The post 'The Right Wing Is Full Of Nutty Conspiracy Theorists,' Says Woman Who Believes Putin Is Secretly Running The USPS appeared first on The Babylon Bee.