The Show Must Go On

Over $50 billion in crypto was shifted out of China last year, suggesting Chinese investors are using your stoner nephew’s favorite investment to circumvent the country’s strict finance laws.

In an attempt to keep as much money as possible within the borders of the People’s Republic, China forbids its citizens from buying more than $50,000 in foreign currency a year.

(This includes dollars, pounds, and One Last Thing bucks. Disclaimer: One Last Thing bucks are not recognized as legal tender by the United States, United Nations, or the Gary at my local bar.)

In the past, wealthy Chinese folk have circumvented the law by purchasing real estate or siphoning the money through accounts of poor Chinese.

In one case, a Chinese businessman used up the quotas of 84 separate citizens to move $4.35 million to accounts in Australia. (Crikey. That will buy a lot of [insert stereotypical Australian thing here.])

Beijing has aggressively cracked down on these tactics in the last few years, leaving wealth squirrels with few options.

“Cryptocurrency could be picking up some of the slack though,” according to a report by blockchain forensics firm, Chainalysis. (I give it a year before Dick Wolfe makes CSI: Crypto Investigation Unit.)

“Over the last twelve months, with China’s economy suffering due to trade wars and devaluation of the yuan at different points, we’ve seen over $50 billion worth of cryptocurrency move from China-based addresses to overseas addresses.”

Chinese crypto users are converting their wealth into Tether, a stablecoin supposedly backed by the US dollar. Stablecoins are crypto coins backed by another asset, which should prevent wild swings in value like the 2018 Bitcoin crash.

(It’s like when I bring my cousin Derek to your crawfish broil, but I solemnly swear not to let him take off his pants. He’s Tether, I’m the US dollar.)

“Obviously, not all of this is capital flight, but we can think of $50 billion as the absolute ceiling for capital flight via cryptocurrency from East Asia to other regions,” said the report.

Beijing has been strictly anti-crypto in the past. In the last three years, however, the anthropomorphic teddy bear at the head of the government has seemingly come around to the idea.

China’s Central Bank is even developing its own cryptocurrency. But I’d expect to see a crackdown on capital flight through crypto, now that this information is out in the open.

Putin Rival in Coma After Suspected Poisoning

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny slipped into a coma after a suspected poisoning by… well, I’m not saying the Kremlin is responsible, but as the old Russian saying goes: “Don’t drink the tea… because it’s definitely poisoned… ‘cause you made Putin really mad, dude.”

Navalny fell ill on a flight to Moscow Thursday night, breaking into a heavy sweat and falling unconscious in the airplane bathroom. (Not a bad night in better circumstances.)

Navalny’s spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh told the Echo Moskvy radio station that he must have drunk poison tea at an airport café before boarding the plane. (Which is exactly what I would say if I was a sharing a seat with a prominent political figure who was just poisoned.)

After an emergency landing Omsk, Siberia, the opposition leader slipped into a coma and remains in critical condition on a ventilator in a Siberian hospital.

Though it’s mostly fallen out of fashion in the global spy game, poison remains a favored tool of Russian Intelligence agencies.

Notoriously, the Soviet Union operated a Bond-villainesque poison lab, where they developed untraceable poisons and tested them on prisoners (you know, like a war crime).

The Kremlin claims to have discontinued the use of poison decades ago, but let’s just say folks on Putin’s bad side have a nasty habit of suddenly falling over and crapping their pants to death.

Navalny also heads up the Foundation for Fighting Corruption, an organization dedicated to exposing graft and corruption among the highest levels of the Russian government. (It might as well be named the Foundation for Getting Myself Poisoned by Putin.)

The Show Must Go On

Movie theaters will reopen this weekend for the first time in five months due to a pandemic that is still around here somewhere. I look for it later. I’m sure I saw it when I was cleaning out the crawl space.

AMC, Cinemark, Regal, Marcus Corp and the rest of the big theater chains will reopen with strict safety measures in place, and close down three weeks from now when there’s an inexplicable rash of outbreaks.

“The reopening of movie theaters this weekend is definitely a bittersweet moment for the film industry,” Jeff Bock, senior analyst at Exhibitor Relations, told CNBC.

“On one hand, it’s a relief to see cinemas open their doors again, but at the same time, many of these theaters are opening in states and cities that still don’t have a handle on the spread of this virus. So, as nice as it is to see new content in theaters, many people simply won’t take the risk, and the ones that do could easily be exposed to the virus.”

Epidemiologists worry that a big dark room full the wet mouths of strangers and recycled air is the perfect breeding ground for the virus.

AMC theaters have gone the extra mile and installed a new air-filtration system to suck the virus out of the room and blow it somewhere else. But its effectiveness at stopping the spread of the COVID-19 has not been proven.

That said, theaters may not even have enough customers to worry about the virus.

According to a recent survey by Morning Consult, only 17% of consumers feel comfortable risking their lives to see whatever drivel Hollywood is squeezing out.

That figure is down from 20% in mid-July when the number of new cases dipped briefly and we went back to sharing large bowls of chowder and sneezing in each other’s’ mouths.

“Personally I know of few in my peer group who are anxious to return to theaters, but we are not frequent attendees in any case,” Doug Stone, president of Box Office Analyst, told CNBC. “There may be stronger interest in younger groups, but I believe the over 40 crowd will be cautious.”

Podcast: One Last $900 Million Clerical Error

Closing Data for Today

DJIA 27,948.39 ↑ 0.75% S&P Index 500 3,398.70 ↑ 0.41% NASDAQ 11,311.80 ↑ 0.42% Gold 1,945.45 ↓ 0.05% Silver 26.81 ↓ 1.24% Bitcoin 11,690.00 ↓ 1.43%

Sales of previously owned homes surge more than 24% on rock-bottom interest rates.

Billions of dollars in federal funds set aside for COVID testing remains unspent months later, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

World Health Organization warns that vaccine alone won’t stop the spread of the virus, calling for permanent adjustments to daily life.

