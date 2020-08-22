My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

Drinking bleach HOAX

New fake news HOAX targeting Rush Limbaugh

The “Fine People” HOAX targets citizens for violence

MSNBC invited me to appear…it’s a trap!

Politifact…NO “Truth-O-Meter” for “Fine People” HOAX?

Biden’s GIGANTIC strategic mistake, “Fine People” HOAX

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1100 Scott Adams PART1: Cognitive Tests Biden Would Fail, How I Plan to Take Biden Out of the Race, TDS Cures, Brennan, and More appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.