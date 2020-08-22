Episode 1100 Scott Adams PART2: Cognitive Tests Biden Would Fail, How I Plan to Take Biden Out of the Race, TDS Cures, Brennan, and More

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- Drinking bleach HOAX
- New fake news HOAX targeting Rush Limbaugh
- The “Fine People” HOAX targets citizens for violence
- MSNBC invited me to appear…it’s a trap!
- Politifact…NO “Truth-O-Meter” for “Fine People” HOAX?
- Biden’s GIGANTIC strategic mistake, “Fine People” HOAX
