The Hastings Law Journal has published its symposium issue on administrative law in the Trump Administration. The issue features articles presented at the February symposium "Revolution or Evolution? Administrative Law in the Age of Trump: Revolution or Evolution?"

There are several interesting papers in the symposium. Here's a listing:

Alice Kaswan, Statutory Purpose in the Rollback Wars

Aaron Nielson, Sticky Regulations and Net Neutrality Restoring Internet Freedom

Christopher J. Walker & Rebecca Turnbull, Operationalizing Internal Administrative Law

The issue also includes my own contribution, Uncooperative Environmental Federalism 2.0, which discusses the Trump Administration's approach to environmental federalism. I blogged about my contribution here.