Episode 1102 Scott Adams: Come for the Sip, Stay for the Whatever

August 24, 2020
No Comments

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

  • Top racist endorses Joe Biden for President
  • Kellyanne Conway, George Conway both stepping down
  • Yale’s Dr. Harvey Risch and HCQ
  • “Luxury belief” class
  • Kenosha Wisconsin, Jacob Blake, riots
  • Kim Jong-Un rumored to be in coma

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1102 Scott Adams: Come for the Sip, Stay for the Whatever appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.

Tags: ,