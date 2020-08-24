U.S.—Generation X has finally had enough. The longsuffering generation has always been stuck between the Boomers, who ruined everything, and the awful, self-centered Millennials, and now they’re also being plagued by the Cancel Culture-loving Gen Z proto-nazis. So Gen X has finally decided to do the sensible thing and split off from the rest of society and make a utopia that will be all relaxed and chill and not get worked up over everything.

The post Gen Xers Decide To Split Off From Rest Of Society And Form A Utopia That’s All Relaxed And Cool And, You Know, Whatever appeared first on The Babylon Bee.