WASHINGTON, D.C.—Journalists, as well as some actual people, are outraged after First Lady Melania Trump unveiled her White House rose garden redesign over the weekend. The new design features roses, zig-zag hedgerows, and a modest 50-foot topiary carved into the shape of Donald Trump.

The post Journalists Horrified As Melania Unveils 50-Foot-Tall Trump-Shaped Bushes In Rose Garden appeared first on The Babylon Bee.