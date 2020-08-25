Brickbat: No Shirt, No Service

Officials with California's East Side Union High School District have placed a teacher on leave after he was seen teaching a virtual math class while not wearing a shirt, a violation of a school dress code he'd reminded students about just days earlier. Elizabeth Avila said her daughter, a freshman at Silver Creek High School in San Jose, "started feeling uncomfortable. She couldn't concentrate on the topic because all she was seeing was this old man on camera in her bedroom." Superintendent Chris Funk would not release the man's name. "I will say that the behavior is unacceptable, unprofessional and violates several district policies," Funk said.