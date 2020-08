WASHINGTON, D.C.—After recently discovering that he can order the Food and Drug Administration to do things, President Trump issued a string of emergency orders to address issues associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, including a requirement for the FDA to declare taco salads just as healthy as any other salad.

