Classes #4: “Enumerated Powers II – The New Deal Court” and “The Contract of Sale II”

My class videos for today are on YouTube. I was able to eliminate the buzzing feedback sound.
Class 4: Enumerated Powers II – The New Deal Court (8/26/20)
- Schechter Poultry Corp. v. United States (218-223)
- The New Deal Court (223-225)
- NLRB v. Jones & Laughlin Steel Corp. (226-229)
- United States v. Darby (229-232)
- Wickard v. Filburn (232-237)
- Cushman, Rethinking the New Deal (237-239)
Class 4: The Contract of Sale II (8/26/20)
- Duty to Disclose Defects:
- Stambovsky v. Ackley, 581-586
- Johnson v. Davis, 586-591
- Merger, 591-592
- Implied Warranty of Quality: 592-595