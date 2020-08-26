Episode 1104 Scott Adams: RNC Report Card, Wisconsin Trouble and More

August 26, 2020
No Comments

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

  • Kenosha, WI: no government leadership, locals defending themselves
  • RNC night two was really good…even CNN agrees
  • Melania is genuine, her empathy and caring are real
  • Anderson Cooper’s observation vs CNN fake news
  • Naturalization ceremony was emotionally touching

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1104 Scott Adams: RNC Report Card, Wisconsin Trouble and More appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.

Tags: ,