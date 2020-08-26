Episode 1104 Scott Adams: RNC Report Card, Wisconsin Trouble and More

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Kenosha, WI: no government leadership, locals defending themselves

RNC night two was really good…even CNN agrees

Melania is genuine, her empathy and caring are real

Anderson Cooper’s observation vs CNN fake news

Naturalization ceremony was emotionally touching

