Episode 1104 Scott Adams: RNC Report Card, Wisconsin Trouble and More

Content:
- Kenosha, WI: no government leadership, locals defending themselves
- RNC night two was really good…even CNN agrees
- Melania is genuine, her empathy and caring are real
- Anderson Cooper’s observation vs CNN fake news
- Naturalization ceremony was emotionally touching
